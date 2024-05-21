2 winners (and 2 losers) from Texans' 2024 offseason so far
Winners of the Texans' 2024 Offseason
1. CJ Stroud
Going into his second season, here are where Stroud's top three wide receivers rank (per Pro Football Focus):
1. Stefon Diggs: 21st out of 128
2. Tank Dell: 15th out of 128
3. Nico Collins: 3rd out of 128
So he essentially has 3 of the NFL's top 20 wide receivers at his disposal. Can any other QB in the NFL claim that? Not only that, but Dalton Schultz is a Top-15 tight end; one of those guys is always going to be at least a little bit open. The offensive line could still use some work, but if they can even be a middle-of-the-road group this year, Stroud's probably not going to have too hard a time passing his 4,000 yard passing mark from last year.
2. Will Anderson
Turns out having two of the top three picks in the draft pays off sometimes. Anderson's rookie season left a lot to be optimistic about, even if it wasn't quite as transcendent as people expected. The Texans will happily take eight sacks, 45 hurries, and only six missed tackles from a rookie pass rusher. Now Anderson gets to line up with Hunter, Autry, and Folorunso Fatukasi – all of which are, or have recently been, above average players. Hunter and Anderson alone make up one of the best pass-rushing duos in football. Teams won't have the luxury of spending 60% of their offensive line's attention on him anymore – it wouldn't be remotely surprising to see he finish next year at 12-13 sacks.