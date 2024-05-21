2 winners (and 2 losers) from Texans' 2024 offseason so far
There are offseasons, and then there's the Texans offseason. No team has been in the news more for the additions they've made this season, which isn't entirely surprising considering they were one bad half of football away from last year's AFC Championship game.
In order to make the most of this specific Super Bowl window, the Texans realized that it was just money, and decided to absolutely go for it. Deals for Stefon Diggs, Danielle Hunter, Joe Mixon, Denico Autry, and Azeez Al-Shaair were just a few of the flurry of moves that Houston has made so far, and now they'll head into the 2024 season as heavyweight favorites in the AFC South, and probably team 1B of AFC Super Bowl contenders. (1C if you're a Ravens fan reading this.)
And of course, they wouldn't be the first team to spend a ton of money thinking it'll automatically make them Super Bowl champs. But it's hard to be skeptical of the moves when most have fit exactly into what CJ Stroud was missing last year. Still, even the Texans had offseason winners and losers, and before everyone goes away for the summer (HAGS!), let's take a look at who falls under each category in Houston.