2 players the Houston Texans could trade during the draft
Their off-season acquisitions may leave some decent players as the odd man out
TE Brevin Jordan
Jordan, a former fifth-round pick in 2021, saw his number called 17 times last season for 219 yards and two TDs. With Jordan and Quitoriano backing up Schultz, there may not be room for everybody to get targets. Houston also brought back Dalton Keene for the 2024 season to compete, so there's plenty of talent in that room. Will the TE room be figured out before we get to training camp? Trading away Jordan likely only nets you a late-day three pick, but they haven't shied away from accumulating draft picks either.
Trading away Jordan before June 1st would save the Texans $1M in cap space, according to Spotrac. Much like Metchie, Houston isn't trading away Jordan for cap relief. With Jordan, trading him gives him a better chance to contribute elsewhere, and frees up a log jam at TE.
Many felt like Jordan could break out and become a big factor in the Texans' passing attack. But that all changed once Schultz got to town and looked better than he did in Dallas. Now, he may require a new scenery with a better opportunity to start. As he enters year four, the Texans could opt to trade him if they don't see Jordan in their future plans.