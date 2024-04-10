2 players the Houston Texans could trade during the draft
Their off-season acquisitions may leave some decent players as the odd man out
WR John Metchie III
Their former second-round pick in 2022 has battled through a lot to get on the field, literally. His rookie year ended before it even began as he battled through leukemia before seeing the field in 2023. Last season, Metchie totaled 158 yards and 0 TDs on 16 receptions. That unfortunately isn't what the team was hoping for out of him when he was drafted, but it's not his fault either. When Metchie was drafted, the Texans' WR room wasn't as deep as it currently is or was last season when he only saw 16 receptions.
The Texans could do right by him and trade him to a team that could get him on the field early and often, and help him see his true potential. Trading him away before June 1st saves the team $676k in cap space, according to Spotrac. So trading him away isn't to get relief, it's to add to their draft haul. This isn't saying Metchie can't produce, because he's still capable of being a good receiver in this league. His Texans issue unfortunately is finding a spot for him on this roster. They have loads of talent on offense, and it may affect his roster status.