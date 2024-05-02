2 players the Houston Texans could sign post-draft
After the draft, they're deep at some positions, and thin still at others.
Offensive Guard Dalton Risner
Risner was a former second-round pick by the Broncos in 2019 and has 73 career starts under his belt between the Broncos and Minnesota Vikings. Last season with Minnesota, he started in 11 games with three penalties and zero sacks allowed, according to PFF. The top three Texans guards are Shaq Mason, Kendrick Green, and Kenyon Green, which quite frankly, isn't good enough to protect your franchise QB.
Adding Risner on a fair deal allows you to solidify your starting offensive line this year, and allows them to regroup next year with a better crop of talent. The longer Risner waits to sign likely means he won't get as big of a deal as he was hoping to get, or a "fair starting guard contract" as he said in March.
Risner took to Twitter/X before free agency opened to voice his displeasure. Tweeting out "I've never asked for a bag. Just a fair starting guard contract." We sit here almost two months later, and Risner is still unsigned. Whether that's his decision, or nobody has offered him a fair contract yet. Either way, Risner should be on a team very soon, and it should be the Texans.