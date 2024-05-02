2 players the Houston Texans could sign post-draft
After the draft, they're deep at some positions, and thin still at others.
Line Backer Tyus Bowser
Bowser was recently released by the Baltimore Ravens after missing all of the 2023 season with a knee injury. Bowser was a second-round pick by the Ravens in 2017 and had a promising start to his career, totaling three sacks and 11 tackles in his rookie season, then seven sacks and 59 tackles while starting all 17 games in 2021. After winning the starting job, it didn't look like Bowser was going to ever give it up after his dominant '21 season. But after his knee injury, things started to derail in Baltimore. Now, Bowser is looking for a fresh start and to contribute to a new team.
The Texans don't have much quality depth at the position, with just Neville Hewitt and Jacob Phillips with starting experience. Hill has a good chance of making the roster. But adding somebody of Bowser's skillset will do wonders for Houston's position group.
With Bowser's knee injury, he won't be signing a big lucrative deal. Meaning if things start to go south, the Texans can get out of his contract with little to know guaranteed money. It's a low risk high reward type of deal that can benefit their defense. Only question that he needs to answer is if he can stay on the field. We all know he can play football, but he needs to show the team he can do it for a full season.