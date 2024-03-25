2 Former Texans who won’t live up to their new teams expectations and contract
There are a few standouts who won’t improve this year and earn their free agent pay increase.
Denzel Perryman LB
Denzel Perryman the former Texans linebacker has signed with the Chargers on a one-year deal worth $3 million. Most would say it’s hard to lose on a one-year deal but Denzel Perryman will have a hard time living up to his new contract.
The Chargers brought back a former linebacker in Perryman, which could be some of the reason for the steep salary but he is being overpaid as a Charger. Perryman’s stint in Houston provided some life to his game but scheme could be more of the reason than an increase in ability. The 9-year veteran will enter his 10th season back on the Chargers and some of his stats with the Texans mirror his time with them at the start of his career.
Perryman showed decline last season in a few different categories and yet a few shone through as positive. His total tackles last season landed at 76 over 12 games and 11 starts. His stats were similar in his two years in San Diego, prior to the Chargers' move to Los Angeles, when his play and playing time both declined. Perryman’s tackle total is diminished from the 2022 season going down from 83 to 76, and so are his tackles for loss which went from 14 to 6 with the Texans.
Perryman had a banner year for the Raiders before joining the Texans. Most strikingly Perryman had a huge increase in missed tackles as well as yards allowed and passer rating allowed when targeting his assigned player. Even with all that said he got a pay increase in 2024 with the Chargers and he won’t be able to beat his last year's production. He will get plenty of opportunities to improve but he will have to greatly improve upon his 14% missed tackle percentage in 2023.