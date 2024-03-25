2 Former Texans who won’t live up to their new teams expectations and contract
There are a few standouts who won’t improve this year and earn their free agent pay increase.
Devin Singletary RB
One former Texan however, who won’t live up to their new contract is Devin Singletary. Singletary is not a feature back and the 5 year vet has never broken 1000 rushing yards in a season. There is however a good reason to believe Singletary won’t even live up to his 3 year $16.5 million contract, and there are multiple reasons why.
The primary reason he won’t live up to his new contract is that Devin Singletary is going from two different playoff teams the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans to the sub-par New York Giants who also lost their starting running back. Singletary is going back to work with his former coordinator with the Bills Brian Daboll. Daboll will know how to use him but even during his time in Buffalo he split touches with another back.
Another reason Devin Singletary won’t live up to his contract is simply that the Giants don’t have the team to support his game. Singletary is not a feature back and yet he joins a team that lost its best offensive players and has real questions at quarterback and offensive line. Singletary could have a 500-600 yard season but that certainly wouldn’t be a replacement for Saquon Barkley who regularly went over 1000 yards in the 6 years he spent with the Giants.