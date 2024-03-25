2 Former Texans who won’t live up to their new teams expectations and contract
There are a few standouts who won’t improve this year and earn their free agent pay increase.
The Houston Texans have had a fun offseason and yet even with the departure of some big names, hopes are high. The Texans made a big splash in free agency acquiring Danielle Hunter on a big 2 year deal worth $49 million. There is not doubt to analysts that the Texans acquired a big time player in Hunter and his record shows. There are however other moves that analysts could call into question.
The main move the Texans made was letting go of Devin Singletary and trading the Bengals draft picks in exchange for Joe Mixon. The debate is understandable, especially after the Texans then signed him to a 3 year $27 million extension.
The Texans have several players who have left for another team but not all players who are departing will be able to show out on their new team. The following players so far have left the Texans and signed elsewhere:
Jonathan Greenard, Sheldon Rankins, Blake Cashman, Devin Singletary, George Fant, Cameron Johnston, Denzel Perryman, Ka’dar Hollman, Josh Jones, Tavierre Thomas.
Some of those players are a big loss for the Texans but there are some who won’t live up to their new contract. Let’s see which of the above former Texans will struggle living up to their billing.