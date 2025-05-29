One Texans WR is already turning heads at OTAs (but not who you think)

When it comes to the Houston Texans wide receiver room, a lot of the talk this offseason has (rightfully) been about the incoming pair of Iowa State receivers, Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins. Fans are excited to see these two added to the mix in H-Town but perhaps there's another receiver that fans should get excited for.

That receiver is newcomer Christian Kirk, who the Texans added via trade with division rival Jacksonville. Texans star wideout Nico Collins has been very impressed with what he's seen from Kirk so far and told the media as such when asked what his new teammate has brought to the table.

"Everything. Everything has impressed me," Collins said, via the team's official transcript. "His work ethic, what he brings to the field, his leadership and just his advice. He is a guy that you need to get advice from. He has been around this game for a long time, so it's only right that you learn from him. I'm glad he is a part of this unit and glad he is a part of this team. It's only right that we build and keep going."

Christian Kirk has been impressing at Texans OTAs

There were high hopes surrounding the Texans' wide receiver room last year and for good reason. Not only was Collins on the roster but so were Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs. Unfortunately, both of those guys got injured and by season's end, Collins was the only big name at the position.

Kirk joined the team after being traded to Houston from Jacksonville. He'd spent the last three years with the Jaguars and in 2024, tallied 27 receptions for 379 yards and one touchdown in eight games. His last fully healthy season was in 2022, his first in Jacksonville, and he had over 1,100 receiving yards and eight trips into the end zone that year.

Unfortunately, Kirk has battled injuries over the last two years so hopefully, the Texans can get a healthy season from him. He's shown that, when healthy, he can still ball out with the best of them.

It's good to see that Kirk is making a good impression with Collins though and hopefully those two can take the lead and be massive playmakers for C.J. Stroud in 2025.