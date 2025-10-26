One telling stat highlights dominance of Texans defense in 1st half vs. 49ers

I'm not breaking any news when I suggest that the Houston Texans defense is among the very best in the NFL. There are countless stats that I could rely on to strengthen this very point, but perhaps the strongest one comes from the 1st half of today's game versus the San Francisco 49ers.

Thanks to a late-2nd quarter touchdown pass from Mac Jones to George Kittle -- fitting considering today is National Tight Ends Day -- the Houston Texans halftime lead is 16-7, but until the final drive of the half, Houston's defensive dominance could be told with just one stat.

It took over 29 minutes of action for the 49ers to pick up their first 1st down of the game, and in the Kyle Shanahan era in San Francisco, that is the longest it's taken the 49ers to move the sticks for the first time in a game. Per Josh Dubow of the Associated Press, the longest drought the 49ers had previous was 23 minutes and 31 seconds last season versus the Green Bay Packers.

Until the final drive of the half for the 49ers -- which was sparked by a 46 yard kickoff return by Brian Robinson Jr. and a subsequent 15-yard facemask penalty on the Texans -- San Francisco's offense had only mustered 15 total yards over the first 29 minutes of action. But then after Robinson's long return, Jones found Kendrick Bourne for 18 yards and the first 1st down of the game, and then hit Kittle for the score three plays later.

Following the touchdown pass to Kittle, the 49ers defense intercepted CJ Stroud on the final play of the 2nd quarter, sending San Francisco into the halftime locker room with momentum. But with how well Houston's defense had played for the first 29 minutes of the half, it still feels like the Texans position is strong as they come back for the 2nd half with a two possession lead.