Nico Collins getting carted off during Wild Card is a nightmare scenario for Texans fans

Update: Per the broadcast, Collins has been downgraded to OUT. He will not return to the Wild Card game against the Steelers after suffering a concussion early in the fourth quarter.

The Houston Texans have to get past the Pittsburgh Steelers if they want to advance to the AFC Divisional Round. Unfortunately, they might be without star wide receiver Nico Collins for the rest of the game.

Collins was injured in the fourth quarter and eventually was carted off the field. It was later revealed that he was being evaluated for a concussion. Collins is questionable to return, according to the team's social media account.

To make matters worse, two plays after Collins was carted off, the Texans offense tried to run a back shoulder pass that likely would have gone to Collins had he been out there. Instead, it fell incomplete and now the Texans, who have been struggling offensively against the Steelers defense, are without their best target.

Collins had three catches for 21 yards before exiting the game with a concussion and it was clear that he was someone C.J. Stroud was looking for, as he had been targeted seven times. Stroud has struggled in the game, losing two fumbles and throwing an interception but fortunately, the Texans defense continued to show up in a big way and limited the Steelers offense to just three points off turnovers.

Hopefully, we get good news on Collins and he's able to return. At the very least, hopefully he's able to return for the AFC Divisional Round against the Patriots but it'll be something to monitor. He's the star of this Texans offense and the group is obviously better with him than without.

