NFL Top-100 snub could unleash an All-Pro season for this Texans defensive back

The NFL's Top-100 list is on the rollout ahead of every team's respective training camp periods, and it's made for robust conversation across the sports media space.

The impending positioning of several key Houston Texans players in particular has been a hot topic amongst fans. Specifically, there have been upwards of nine players that have been floated as upcoming additions as more portions of the list become available. According to Sports Radio 610 radio personality Sean Pendergast (co-host of Payne and Pendergast), they are:

*Azeez Al-Shaair ( announced as #92 on the list )

Will Anderson Jr.

Danielle Hunter

Derek Stingley Jr.

Nico Collins

C.J. Stroud

Kamari Lassiter

Jalen Pitre

Calen Bullock

However, X user Phoenix (@MajinFee) made it a point to mention Bullock as being the most likely candidate to get the dreaded snub treatment out of all of the options presented above. After some thought, I completely agree with that assessment. Not only do I agree, but the implications of such an outcome could help unleash what I believe would be an All-Pro campaign for the soon-to-be third-year player out of USC.

Calen Bullock getting snubbed could unleash an All-Pro season

By definition, a snub happens when you have a player who, by consensus, satisfies every criteria to be considered as one of the very best at what they do, but yet gets the axe due to either some extracurricular shenanigans or an overly subjective standard that doesn't reward the ojectively better candidate.

Stroud would be another option to consider, but it wouldn't exactly qualify as a true snub. Or better yet, it wouldn't be the biggest snub if we had to rank them. While Stroud not making it would definitely open some eyes, it wouldn't be the most farfetched of conclusions at the moment (considering how extremely low his public approval rating is around the league right now). After how his playoffs ended, many wouldn't bat an eye if his name wasn't revealed over the course of the final 90 players.

In Bullock's case though, him not getting the call after his stellar campaign in 2025 would definitely set off some alarms of skepticism.

In 2025, Bullock put up a stat line of:

17 games played

64 total tackles (44 solo, 20 assist)

One forced fumble

Four interceptions (including almost having a pick-6 against the Buffalo Bills)

10 passes defended

His four interceptions had him tied for fourth-most among safeties league-wide in 2025 (his nine interceptions since 2024 having him tied for fourth-most among all defensive backs), and his overall play earned him a Pro Bowl bid as an alternate (still counts).

The former third-rounder has lived up to his reputation as a "ballhawk" coming out of USC in 2024, and it's helped Houston establish one of the best "no fly zone" secondaries in the league. His playmaking ability on the back end of the league's best defense has earned him a place on the list. Anything less than an appearance on this year's list would be considered a slap in the face to someone who already belongs to a squad of defensive weapons who don't need he bulletin board material.

I believe that a glaring omission such as that would only further deepen the hunger Bullock already has to be great. He's only 23 years old, already has a Pro Bowl berth under his belt, has already played in multiple high-pressure postseason games and has now been given a Super Bowl winning teammate in Reed Blankenship who could help supercharge Bullock's growth with his insights and on-field coaching tips at the position.

This has all the makings of someone who could legitimately push for a Second-Team All-Pro selection at a minimum, seeing as though the previous winners in Jessie Bates III (Atlanta Falcons), Talanoa Hufanga (Denver Broncos) and Xavier McKinney (Green Bay Packers) all had less takeways than Bullock last season (although their tackling numbers were better).



All things considered, it would almost be an "I dare you" moment for the rest of the league.