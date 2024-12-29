NFL reporter discusses two worrisome trends for the Texans moving forward

Houston Texans fans didn't have a good Christmas, as their favorite NFL team got completely walloped with everyone with a Netflix subscription as witnesses. The Texans scored just two points and that came from a safety that the defense caused. The offense was lackluster and continued to show troubling signs as the regular season nears its end.

The Texans are already in the playoffs so maybe that played a part in this past game's sloppiness but it's doubtful. They still had enough to play for in the game or else C.J. Stroud and the starters likely wouldn't have been out there.

No, the fact of the matter is that this team has been trending in the wrong direction for quite some time now. The Texans are every wild card team's dream opponent in the first round of the playoffs because of their recent struggles.

NFL Network's Jamie Erdahl, who is one of the co-hosts on Good Morning Football and was the sideline reporter for the Texans' sluggish loss to the Baltimore Ravens, spoke about the Texans the day after Christmas and said she's worried about them.

"The Texans seemed to be exhausted in our meetings and on gameday so I'm not really telling any trade secrets here. What we saw in our meetings is exactly the team that we saw on the sidelines on Christmas Day."

Texans reportedly looked "exhausted" during meetings with media before Christmas game

Erdahl didn't just stop there, however. She also talked about how Stroud has not looked anywhere close to being the same quarterback and pointed to the Tank Dell injury as something that's really going to mess with him for the final stretch.

"C.J. Stroud doesn't look right. I don't know what's going on with him, if the three games in 11 days was just too much for the second-year quarterback. I think he was really badly affected by the Tank Dell injury," Erdahl said, "When we asked him, and I said this , when we asked him, When we asked him 'How you doing man? How's Tank doing?' he goes, 'Gosh, I feel like that injury was two minutes ago."

Erdahl finished by saying that she's worried about the Texans. She said the defense is "all right at times" but doesn't think it can in the AFC in the playoffs. Ultimately, teams have to score points and the Texans aren't doing that.

"If it is Steelers-Texans on a Saturday afternoon in the AFC, Kyle that is going to be a battle of the wills."

The Steelers and Ravens are still battling it out for the AFC North title but the Steelers, like the Texans, are declining at the worst possible time. It very well might be the Texans against the Steelers in the first round and at this rate, the Steelers might prefer that route so they can get a favorable first-round match-up.

The fact of the matter is that the Texans have definitely been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL this season and if they weren't in the AFC South, they would not be anywhere close to being a playoff team.