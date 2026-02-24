Major QB contract news casts an even bigger shadow over C.J. Stroud

According to multiple reports, the Indianapolis Colts and quarterback Daniel Jones have begun discussions on a long-term contract ahead of NFL free agency’s opening on March 11th.

Though expected, this is still a major development in the career arc of Jones, as he has gone from being a pariah on his way out of New York to a revelation in Indianapolis .

After signing a one-year deal to replace former starter Anthony Richardson, Jones helped engineer one of greatest stretches of offensive football in NFL history in 2025.

He will presumably be rewarded with a deal that reflects the Colts’ belief that he could do it again ( Spotrac projects Jones to warrant around $41.8 million APY). Keep in mind, this is also after Jones suffered both a fractured fibula and then a subsequent ruptured achilles in the final weeks of the season.

This level of confidence and commitment displayed by the Colts might be of concern with Texans fans, as there have been no reports of Houston’ front office opening any formal contract talks with their own franchise signal caller in C.J. Stroud.

Daniel Jones news casts a larger shadow over C.J. Stroud dilemma with Texans

Objectively, Stroud has had a more-accomplished career than that of Jones.

In three seasons as a professional, the former second overall pick in Stroud has gone 28-18 as a starter with back-to-back AFC South titles, three consecutive AFC playoff berths and a postseason win in each campaign.

Even with two different offensive coordinators (Bobby Slowik, Nick Caley), Stroud has shown flashes of top-10 potential at the quarterback position, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year in year one (Slowik) and throwing for at least 3,000 yards and 19 or more touchdowns in the other two (4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns in Year 1).

Jones, the former sixth overall pick in the 2019 draft, has played seven seasons and has only one playoff win to show for it (31-24 win against the Minnesota Vikings in 2022).

He would’ve been on his way to the second playoff berth of his career had it not been for the aforementioned lower body injuries that happened. Before that, the Colts at one point sat at 8-2 and were regarded as arguably the best team in the AFC.

Implications of Stroud’s implosion during Texans’ playoff run

Even though Stroud guided his team to the third Divisional round of his tenure this year, it’s the ending that still reverberates throughout the NFL media space and is why we’re all wondering about Stroud’s future in Houston as of today.

Being responsible for five fumbles (two lost) and five interceptions across only two games (Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots), and being seen by many as the singular reason why the Texans didn’t attend their first Super Bowl in franchise history, the perspective of Stroud has gone from “one of the next great quarterbacks” to one of questionable mental fortitude and long-term reliability.

With that in mind, the fact that there are no tangible contract talks happening between the two sides at the moment should be seen as notable.

Stroud’s fifth-year option ( $27.2 million ) certainly can be picked up by the team and that would relieve some of the speculation. Although, the fact that Jones is at least in the process of negotiating an actual contract from a team he just joined last season is not the best of juxtapositions for the former Buckeye.

Not everyone is out on the Texans’ young signal caller

Not everyone is as concerned though, as Carolina Panthers signal caller Bryce Young, Stroud’s 2023 draft mate, gave a vote of confidence for Stroud on a recent episode of The Pivot with Ryan Clark.

"I don't know why people act like they haven't watched him go and dominate this league. We've all seen it."

He continued with,

"We know what he can do. We know what he does. We've watched him have to do such crazy things in this league, and that's who he is. Don't get that twisted.... I'm excited to watch what he does."

Having experienced his own recovery from turmoil in his career with Carolina, Young knows what it’s like to be counted out and subject to outside noise about his viability as an option at the NFL level.

Heading into year four, Stroud has the opportunity to put these new doubts to bed and remind the NFL world of the kind of transformative player he can be when he’s at his best.