The Houston Texans will finally be on the clock in exactly a week, and the fanbase has been chomping at the bit as the day has drawn nearer.

There have been dozens of mock drafts that have attempted to illustrate a realistic path that general manager Nick Caserio may take with his treasure chest of picks, yet there's still not a consensus.

Add this one to the list, as I will attempt to provide another roadmap to what I think could be a hyper-effective draft strategy for the Texans on April 23rd. Some of the players from this seven-round mock draft have been lifted directly from Fansided's brand new Interactive Top-50 Draft Big Board that just launched this week! Make sure to check it out and see if your list of players made the cut!

Pick #28: Max Iheanachor (T, Arizona State)

Max Iheanachor gets the nod as the Texans’ first pick in the 2026 draft.

Even though Houston acquired former Indianapolis Colts right tackle Braden Smith in free agency, the team could still benefit from a more long-term solution at the position.

Iheanachor is raw in some ways, but has shown himself to be effective enough along the line of scrimmage to be tagged with a first-round grade (more often than not).

The Texans could grab the development prospect in hopes of pairing him with second-year tackle Aireontae Ersery as the outside tackles of the future.

Pick #38: Jacob Rodriguez (LB, Texas Tech)

Jacob Rodriguez gets to stay within the Lone Star State as the Texan’s first pick in the second round.

Rodriguez has been one of the hottest names leading up to the draft, and could fit an immediate need for the Texans at #38 if he’s still available.

With Houston’s starting linebacking duo of Azeez Al-Shaair and Henry To’oTo’o both being on the final years of their respective deals, it would behoove the team to be the most prepared for any needed adjustments at the position in the future. Grabbing a ballhawking linebacker at this spot could further electrify an already dominant defensive unit.

Pick #59: Lee Hunter (DT, Texas Tech)

Lee Hunter could be the Texans’ ‘steal of the draft’ if they’re able to land him outside of the top 50 players taken within rounds one and two.

The 6-foot-4, 318-pounder projects to be an absolute boulder in the middle of any NFL team’s defensive line group. In this scenario, Hunter gets to line up alongside a pair of All Pro edge rushers in Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. Quarterbacks, beware.

Pick #69: Eli Stowers (TE, Vanderbilt)

Next to Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq, Eli Stowers has been one of the most talked about prospects available at tight end in this year’s class. This would be another ‘steal’ of a selection, as many tight end-needy teams could be lurking in the shadows to acquire Stowers way before pick #69.

Long, athletic and a candidate primed to dominate as a premier red zone threat in the NFL, Stowers could slot in as TE2 for Houston upon arrival to Reliant Stadium. However, don’t be surprised if a player like Stowers could even challenge Schultz for key reps as TE1 in the right circumstances.

Remaining Pick # Player name School Position 106 (4th round) Demond Claiborne Wake Forest RB 141 (5th round) Logan Jones Iowa C 167 (5th round) De-Zhaun Stribling Ole Miss WR 243 (7th round) Devan Boykin Indiana S