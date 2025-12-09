Kamari Lassiter calls teammate 'Best in the World' after dominant showing vs. Chiefs

With most teams in the NFL, if you were to craft a click-baity headline such as the one above, you could probably still guess who it's above even if I were to hide the name. Like, for example, if we were talking about the Cleveland Browns defense, you know that praise like this could really only be bestowed upon Myles Garrett. Same goes for if this were a Las Vegas Raiders article, you know it's likely about Maxx Crosby.

But with the Houston Texans, there are a littany of potential 'best in the world' options on the league's best defense. Hell, I could give you the position group we're talking about and you'll still, at best, likely have just a 50 percent chance of guessing correctly. So allow me to spare you more unnecessary drama... this particular bit of praise, expressed by second-year cornerback Kamari Lassiter, relates to Texans safety Jalen Pitre.

Now before I provide the exact quote, I'd just like to point out that this comes on the heels of a game in which Kamari Lassiter provided the Texans with 6 tackles, 2 passes defended and 1 interception. The 22-year-old is making his own case to be considered the best in the world at his own position, yet instead of talking explicitly of Lassiter's peformance, we're talking about what he had to say about Jalen Pitre, who like Lassiter finished the game with 6 tackles, 2 passes defended and 1 interception.

"Five is the best in the world," Lassiter said of Jalen Pitre, per Keith Cummings of Sports Illustrated. "I didn't get to see (the interception) for real, because I was covering, but word on the street is he covered him, then he tipped the ball up five yards away, speed turned and dove. Every time I watch the film I tell him, 'You are one of one.' I've never seen a player like him. He is elite."

The word on the street that made it's way to Kamari Lassiter after the game turned out to be accurate. That's exactly how Pitre's interception went down.

Whether or not Jalen Pitre is the best safety in the NFL is a conversation worth having, and it's one that Pro Football Focus could provide some interesting intel on. Per PFF, Pitre is currently the highest-graded safety in the National Football League in 2025, putting him in line to potentially earn an All-Pro nod this season, which is an honor that could potentially end up going to his Texans teammates Will Anderson Jr., Danielle Hunter, Sheldon Rankins and yes, Kamari Lassiter as well.