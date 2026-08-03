Houston Texans defensive back Jalen Pitre has landed a historic honor this morning, as he's been named the first ever "NFL Guardian Athlete" in NFL history.

Guardian Sports, the Atlanta-based sports equipment company that provides the the NFL's league-mandated Guardian Caps, has partnered with Pitre in help in the advancement throughout the league and even at the youth levels of the sport.

The announcement makes a lot of sense, as Pitre helped popularize the helmet after making a dominant return from a three-game absence due to a concussion sustained in week nine against the Denver Broncos. Upon his arrival back onto the field of play against the Indianapolis Colts in week 13, Pitre donned the fortified shell and thus became the first player in franchise history to wear the helmet in a regular season game.

The 27-year-old former Baylor Bear had one of the best seasons of his five-year career last campaign, as he accumulated:

74 Total tackles (43 solo, 31 assist/ third-best)

Four interceptions (second-best)

12 passes defended (career-high)

His play contributed to a secondary that finished sixth-best in yards allowed per game (183.5), tied for seventh-best in touchdowns allowed (20) and tied for third-best in interceptions (19).

More information on Pitre and Houston's defense to come soon.