Jadeveon Clowney reunion could give DeMeco Ryans another terrifying defensive weapon

Yesterday evening, it was reported by KPRC 2 Houston Texans Insider Aaron Wilson that the team has interest in possibly adding veteran pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney after a return visit to the Cleveland Browns.

It would be a homecoming, as Clowney was Houston's first-overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft and was a staple in their defense for five seasons. After an unceremonious departure saw the former South Carolina Gamecock traded to the Seattle Seahawks ahead of the 2019 season, he eventually bounced around the league to the tune of seven teams total. The whole list is:

Houston Texans (2014-2018)

Seattle Seahawks (2019)

Tennessee Titans (2020)

Cleveland Browns (2021-2022)

Baltimore Ravens (2023)

Carolina Panthers (2024)

Dallas Cowboys (2025)

The 2025 season was his 12th, and it saw the 33-year-old wrack up 41 total tackles (24 solo, 17 assist), 8.5 sacks, one forced fumble (two recovered), four passes defended and an 18.1 quarterback pressure rate (fifth-best in the NFL) in 13 games played. Even at this stage, Clowney told KPRC 2 that he still has "a lot left in the tank." Which is great, because Houston seems to be on the market for a player of his caliber who can add another destructive weapon to the defensive arsenal for head coach DeMeco Ryans.

DeMeco Ryans and the Texans can add another destructive weapon with Jadeveon Clowney

This news confirms that Houston has in fact been on the lookout for reinforcements at the third defensive end spot after the perceived departure of incumbent Derek Barnett.

And to be clear, it's not necessarily that the defense is trying to fill a massive void in their rotation. Rather, it's an attempt to add a difference maker within the margins who can add yet another layer of pressure generation and playmaking ability near the line of scrimmage when either of the All-Pro duo of Will Anderson Jr. or Danielle Hunter is off the field.

Clowney provides that in spades, as he's always been known for his ability to pressure the quarterback effectively while doubling up as a proficient run-stopper. While the high-volume sack numbers have eluded Clowney throughout his career, he's shown on multiple occasions that he's a floor-raiser if he's on your defensive line.

I think a move like this would be a phenomenal get for general manager Nick Caserio and co., and it would provide Houston's already elite defense with another quality playmaker to contend with on a down-by-down basis.

What a better way to finish one's career than to see it conclude where it all started.