Is it time for the Texans to draft their next franchise Tight End?

The Houston Texans have drafted 14 tight ends since their franchise's inception in 2002. In order, they are:

Bennie Joppru (2003, second round, Michigan)

Owen Daniels (2006, fourth round, Wisconsin)

Anthony Hill (2009, fourth round, North Carolina State)

James Casey (2009, fifth round, Rice)

Garrett Graham (2010, fourth round, Wisconsin)

Ryan Griffin (2013, sixth round, Connecticut)

C.J. Fiedorowicz (2014, third round, Iowa)

Jordan Akins (2018, third round, Central Florida)

Jordan Thomas (2018, sixth round, Mississippi State)

Kahale Warring (2019, third round, San Diego State)

Brevin Jordan (2021, fifth round, Miami)

Teagan Quitoriano (2022, fifth round, Oregon State)

Cade Stover (2024, fourth round, Ohio State)

Luke Lachey (2025, seventh round, Iowa)

Owen Daniels, and then everyone else

The best selection, and greatest at the position in franchise history, was Wisconsin's Owen Daniels in 2006. After eight seasons in Houston, he leads the club all-time in yards (4,617), touchdowns (29), receptions (385), yards per game (46.2) and games played (100) by a tight end.

Unfortunately, the Texans haven't been able to replicate Daniels' long term success in the role (regardless of draft or free agency). Whether it's been brief stays, injuries or underperformance, the tight end position has been a turnstile from 2013 onward (as evidenced by the nine players drafted from 2013-2025).

Draft picks from 2013-2025 (*affected by major injuries):

Ryan Griffin (2013-2018): 1,491 yards, 7 touchdowns, 136 receptions, 77 games played

C.J. Fiedorowicz* (2014-2017): 881 yards, 6 touchdowns, 89 receptions, 51 games played

Jordan Akins (2018-2022): 1,755 yards, 8 touchdowns, 151 receptions, 73 games played

Jordan Thomas (2018-2019): 223 yards, 4 touchdowns, 21 receptions, 21 games played

Kahale Warring (2020): N/A

Brevin Jordan* (2021-present): 532 yards, 5 touchdowns, 53 receptions, 36 games played

Teagan Quitoriano (2022-2023): 146 yards, 2 touchdowns, 9 receptions, 23 games played

Cade Stover* (2024-present): 209 yards, 1 touchdown, 27 receptions, 24 games played

Luke Lachey (2025-present): N/A

Notable free agent signings were the likes of Joel Dreessen (2007-2011) and Darren Fells (2019-2020). Both were productive, but not franchise altering.

Schultz steadies the ship

This cycle of instability ended in 2023 with the acquisition of former Dallas Cowboy, Dalton Schultz on a one-year, $6.25 million contract. Three seasons into his tenure in Houston, Schultz has 1,944 yards (second-most all-time), 10 touchdowns (T-fourth-most all-time), 194 receptions (second-most all-time) and 49 games played (seventh-most all-time).

Schultz has been the most effective at the position since the days of Daniels, and the team has been all the better for it. However, 2026 will be the final year of a three-year, $36 million contract extension, and so far there have been no public indications of what Houston plans to do next at the position.

A new future?

Schultz has been a steady presence in the passing game for the team, but there are those who believe that there is room for improvement at his position. For example, no Texans tight end has ever eclipsed 1,000 yards in a season, neither 100 catches in a season nor attained a single All-Pro season.

While Daniels is the franchise G.O.A.T. at tight end, even his numbers wouldn't be considered "transformational" or "transcendent" by modern NFL standards. Thus, 2026 not only represents the possible ending of Schultz' time in Houston, but also an opportunity to potentially find their next franchise tight end in the NFL draft.

The Texans currently have nine draft picks in 2026, with four coming within the top 96 (1, 2, 2, 3). Many are mocking interior offensive and defensive line selections. But, names like Kenyon Sadiq, Max Klare and Eli Stowers are intriguing ones if one or more happen to fall to the Texans in the second or third round.

Selecting either one is not a guarantee of a Hall of Fame career, but it does guarantee at least an attempt by Houston's front office to prepare for a possible future without Schultz on the roster.

Who knows, maybe it will lead to a multi-dimensional weapon who could grow along side the rest of the Texans' young offensive core.