Is Derek Stingley Jr. playing today? Full injury update for Texans CB in Week 4

Following a week in which his injury status resembled a game of 'He Loves Me, He Loves Me Not' the Houston Texans finally gave a definitive update on the status of All-Pro cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. just an hour before kickoff against the Tennessee Titans.

Stingley, who had been nursing an oblique injury all week long, will indeed suit up for the Texans in this must-win AFC South matchup between a pair of winless teams. Evidently, the 24-year-old star took the field this morning for warm-ups and came out feeling like he could give it a go.

The rest of the Texans' inactives list doesn't feature any huge surprises, unless you consider Cam Robinson being a healthy scratch a surprise development, though his up and down play this season makes the decision from head coach DeMeco Ryans less surprising.

WR Braxton Berrios



QB Graham Mertz



RB Dameon Pierce



CB Zion Childress



DE Darrell Taylor



OT Cam Robinson

The Titans will be without Kevin Winston Jr., Samuel Womack, Jogn Ojukwu, Jackson Slater, Bryce Oliver and JC Latham on Sunday afternoon. Latham, who was the 7th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, hasn't played since suffering a hip injury during training camp which was re-aggravated in Tennessee's Week 1 loss to the Denver Broncos.