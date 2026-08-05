Henry To'oTo'o turning a humbling year into fuel for more impact with the Texans

Last season, Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'oTo'o had at least two games that exposed vital weaknesses in his on-field effectiveness for the team's prolific defense.

The first to be referenced was a crucial 4th down scenario that happened in Houston's 21-19 heartbreaker of a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week two. With roughly 1:24 left in the fourth quarter, the Texans were nursing a five-point lead over quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers. With Tampa Bay facing a 4th & 10 situation from their own 32-yard line, it was essentially viewed as a lock that Houston's defense would convert the down into a clutch win for the home team by way of timely stop.

However, a missed tackle of Mayfield by the crashing To'oTo'o allowed the signal caller to scamper 15 yards for a game-saving first down for the road team, which would eventually turn into goal line score dagger by Buccaneers running back Rachaad White.

The second example came in the third quarter of Houston's 23-21 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in week 16. A 60-yard touchdown reception by Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty came after To'oTo'o got beat by the former Boise State rusher off of the line of scrimmage via a simple go-route down the left sideline.

Those moments really put To'oTo'o in a negative light in the eyes of many fans and local media members, as many began looking at the former Alabama Crimson Tide player as an eventual liability for Houston's otherwise pristine defensive unit. However, To'oTo'o believes that his best football is still yet to come, and he looks at those moments as motivation for why.

Henry To'oTo'o aiming for more impactful year with the Houston Texans in 2026

Speaking to the media after today's training camp session, To'oTo'o opined on his struggles in the aforementioned contests by sharing,

“I ain’t gonna lie, that was probably one of the toughest times of my life. Tampa was a hard one for me, & obviously the Raiders game was a hard one for me. Through those two games, it was digging deep on who I truly am as a player & as a man. Throughout my career I’ve had bad plays, but not bad plays like that. Being able to chin check myself, & be like ‘am I going to fold, give up, or fix what’s happening?’ Those 2 games helped me develop to be the better LB I needed to be & man. Whenever you get punched in the mouth, it sucks. I’m super grateful for it. I’m so grateful for hard times. I love hard times because it doesn’t do nothing but help me grow.”

As a 2023 fifth-round draft pick who's primarily been seen as a high-motor and high-character player during his time in Houston, the fact that To'oTo'o is seemingly also committing himself to becoming a better technician at the position after such public mishaps shows the kind of resilience, adaptability and tenacity as a whole that To'oTo'o provides to the Texans.

He's not only owning up to his mistakes that cost his teammates and organization in high-leverage moments, he's also charting a course for how to maximize his opportunity for potential greatness moving forward (him also being in a contract year could also be a motivator along the way).

Along with already having a Pro Bowler in Azeez Al-Shaair manning the linebacker position, if To'oTo'o can manage to unlock another level of productivity in his fourth season in the NFL, the 25-year-old California-product could add yet another destructive layer to what's already projecting to be one of the best defenses of the modern era in 2026.