'Game-Wrecking' Texans defender set to miss season finale vs. Colts

Much of the drama that could've surrounded a Week 18 divisional showdown between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts has been nullified thanks to Houston's win in Week 17 (combined with Indianapolis' late-season collapse), ending Indy's postseason hopes while simultaneously sending the Texans to the Playoffs for the third straight year.

But just because Houston's postseason berth has officially been locked up, it doesn't mean the Texans don't potentially have a whole lot to play for on Sunday afternoon. Yes, for Houston to move up in the standings, it would require the Tennessee Titans upsetting the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the result in Duval County will be irrelevant if the Texans can't get the job done in their season finale, and that task just got a little bit more difficult thanks to a key injury in the league's best secondary.

With a nasty knee/ankle injury combination, second-year cornerback Kamari Lassiter will miss the final game of the regular season, a decision that is hopefully indicative of the Texans coaching staff playing it safe and ensuring Lassiter will be able to go during the Playoffs, and not a sign of an issue that will keep Lassiter out of action for multiple weeks.

DeMeco Ryans touts Kamari Lassiter's 'unique' on-field ability

While the Texans may have an embarrassment of riches, specifically in the secondary, the loss of Kamari Lassiter could be particularly impactful. And sure, the void left by Lassiter's absence may not be too noticeable against this version of the Indianapolis Colts, but in the long run, it would be.

"Kamari has something unique [separating] him, I would say, from any corner in the league," Ryans said of Lassiter, per Jared Koch of Sports Illustrated. "When you look at the corner position, you don't look at corners as physical, game-wrecking, like, just disruptive, you don't look at corners that way. Everybody, the first thing you think about is how they cover, right? And Kamari can cover really well, but also, he has these disruptive, physical violence, swarming type plays that just stick out on tape."

Did you notice that buzzword in there? Swarming. It's what this Texans defense is all about, and there may not be a better example of a swarming cornerback in the NFL than Lassiter. Presently, the 22-year-old emerging star is third on the team in tackles (91) trailing only linebackers Azeez Al-Shaair and Henry To'oTo'o, and he's also tied for first in interceptions (4). His 7 tackles for loss are also the most among any Texans defensive back.

It's a resume that's worthy of the Pro Bowl reserve nod Lassiter received just a few weeks back.

"If you watch film, you watch Kamari," Ryans said. "And you have to have a genuine appreciation for the way he plays football."