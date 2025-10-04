ESPN Analyst Offers Unfavorable View of Texans QB C.J. Stroud

After a slow start to their 2025 campaign, quarterback C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans (1-3) offense has fallen under some intense criticism.

Earlier this week, that criticism came from former NBA star and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins, who played his high school ball in Beaumont, Texas, about 90 miles outside Houston.

Kendrick Perkins offers strong take on C.J. Stroud

"C.J. Stroud is not it, bro. He's not it," Perkins said during a taping of the LGND TLK Show with host Lil' Keke and former NFL lineman Duane Brown. "He’s not that quarterback that’s gonna take the Texans and Texans fanbase to the promised land, he's not bro."

"From his rookie season to now, has he gone forward or backward? He's regressed."

Blessan or Stressan⁉️@KendrickPerkins on CJ Stroud on @DonKe713 @lgndtlk podcast w/ @DuaneBrown76:



“He’s not it.. he’s not that quarterback that’s gunna take the Texans & Texans fanbase to the promise land.” pic.twitter.com/kuKIGTlin0 — Houston Stressans (@TexansCommenter) October 1, 2025

Judging by the numbers alone, Perkins isn't wrong. After being selected 2nd overall by the Texans in the 2023 NFL Draft, Stroud caught fire his rookie season, throwing for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and only five interceptions across 15 games.

Last season, however, was a different story. In 17 games, Stroud threw for 3,727 yards, 20 touchdowns and had 12 interceptions. As a result, his QBR (quarterback rating) dropped from 58.3 his rookie season to 46.4.

Perhaps a big reason for Stroud's dip in production was the ineffectiveness of the offensive line. The former Ohio State Buckeyes great was sacked 52 times last season, second most in the league.

C.J. Stroud under the microscope in year three

Following Stroud's struggles, the Texans made a series of moves in an attempt to improve the offense. Most notably, the team brought in former Los Angeles Rams offensive guru Nick Caley and revamped the line by adding veterans Laken Tomlinson and Ed Ingram, and drafting tackle Aireontae Ersery.

With Tank Dell likely out for the season, the Texans also surrounded their QB1 with a number of new faces. Houston traded for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk and added veteran wideouts Braxton Berrios and Justin Watson in free agency. They also drafted a trio of collegiate stars - former Iowa State wide receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, in addition to pass-catching tailback Woody Marks.

Despite the offseason additions, however, Stroud has struggled to begin the 2025 season. Through the first four games, he's thrown for 832 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions. He's also been sacked 10 times, and has a QBR of 47.9 which ranks 21st in the league.

"He still can't throw to his left side, that's a problem. He still don't know how to scan the field when his first option not there, that's another problem," Perkins said. "So, when I'm looking at it, is he your guy? No, he's not your guy."

Houston's offense is trending upwards

Whether Stroud is the "guy" for Houston remains to be seen. Sure, the start to his third year hasn't exactly gone as planned, but if the Texans last game is any indication, things are certainly trending in the right direction.

Stroud completed 22-of-28 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns in last Sunday's 26-0 win over the Tennessee Titans. He also had a 76.5 QBR in the victory.

This week, Stroud and the Texans will face a battered Baltimore Ravens (1-3) defense that is allowing 406.8 yards per game (265.8 pass, 141.3 rush), second most in the NFL.