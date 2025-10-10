ESPN Analyst Affirms What Texans Fans Have Been Saying For Weeks

If you're a frequent reader here at Toro Times, then you've likely noticed that over the last few weeks, I've been touting the Houston Texans defense and making the case that this isn't only the best unit presently in the NFL, but it's one that's on pace to potentially end the season as one of the most dominant units over the last 25 years in the National Football League.

I've been beating this drum not only because I believe it to be true, but also because it seems like it's gone largely unnoticed over the first month of the season. Part of that has to do with the fact that until Week 4, the Texans were winless, and it seemed like as a result, people were far more concerned with discussing Houston's floundering offense than they were to talk about its flourishing defense.

But now with two consecutive wins under their belt, the Texans have climbed right back into the thick of things in the AFC, and it's about time someone besides yours truly is touting how special this defense actually is.

Enter ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky, who stepped up to the plate and cranked one out of the park when evaluating what makes the Texans defense so special.

"Houston is the best unit defensively that doesn't get talked about enough," Orlovsky said in a recent video posted to his X account. "Will Anderson destroys your run game. Danielle Hunter is great at getting the quarterback. Linebackers are as fast and quick as anybody, and the defense is a bunch of ball hawks."

Orlovsky went onto explain something that I had alluded to in one of my earlier articles regarding the Texans defense... based solely on the fact that it's not as if the Texans are outpacing the league by an unusual differential in either takeaways or sacks, it actually suggests this defense is as rock solid as many of the other stats make it look.

"They're outstanding. And they're like, middle of the pack in takeaways, middle of the pack in sacks, so it's not like they're riding the wave of turnovers or sacks," Orlovsky added. "This defense, I know everybody wrote this team off for the way they started this season. This defense is the best unit that doesn't get talked about enough."

Well, if Dan and I have anything to say about it, more people will be talking about the Texans defense soon enough. But in fairness, this will require Houston to continue playing at the level they have through the first five weeks of the season.

Difficult tests await following Houston's return back to action following their Week 6 bye. A late, 10 pm ET kickoff on a Monday Night Football double-header versus the Seattle Seahawks is followed by a home matchup versus the Christian McCaffrey-led San Francisco 49ers in Week 9. The Bills, Chiefs and Colts (x2) are all on the late-season schedule as well.

But based on how Houston held up against the Rams, Buccaneers and Jaguars even in early-season losses when the offense was providing no support, there might not be an offense in the league that can touch this defense's button.