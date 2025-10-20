DeMeco Ryans just wants the Texans to... Dance?

Over the first three weeks of the 2025 NFL season, the Houston Texans didn't have a whole lot to celebrate. Offensively, Houston managed to put only 38 points on the board, and they found the end zone just three times combined in those three games during their 0-3 start. But since then, the Texans have managed to win back-to-back games and the offense has shown signs of life, putting 70 points up over the last two games.

So while the Texans may still be below .500 as they head into their clash with the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football tonight, head coach DeMeco Ryans doesn't want to reserve the celebrations for when Houston is back on the right side of .500 and pushing the Indianapolis Colts for the AFC South title. He wants to see his team dancing, partying and celebrating their successes right now.

And it's not just a suggestion. It's a command along the lines of don't fall for a hard count on a 4th and 3, don't throw the second punch and don't fair catch inside your own 5-yard-line.

"I've been on the offensive guys a lot for the past couple weeks about making sure they have some celebrations ready for the end zone. It's just a psychological thing to me. If you're thinking about celebrations, then you'll get in the end zone," Ryans said, per DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com. "Getting in there is an exciting moment, and I wanted guys to really relish that and be proud of that moment."

It's a line of thinking that seems like it would be right out of the Ted Lasso playbook, but evidently it's working for the Texans, because as the team comes off their bye week, it's indisputable that the vibes have improved in H-Town.

Texans players ready to bring the party to the end zone

Against a stout Seahawks defense, the Texans may not be afforded many opportunities to visit the end zone, but you better believe that when the opportunity arises, whoever it is that crosses the goal line will have something planned that will make DeMeco Ryans very happy. And frankly, it's not just about appeasing the man in charge. Everyone seems to understand the psychological value of operating with this mindset.

"It's cool man, I think we need a couple more in our back pocket," Stroud said. "Execution breeds energy and all that cool fun stuff. No one celebrates if you're not doing good."

"Positive energy is contagious. If your teammates see you out there having fun, then it makes them like, 'Hey, I want to get in the end zone. I want to be able to provide a spark to my team,'" rookie wideout Jaylin Noel added.

Noel's touchdown celebration in Houston's Week 5 win over the Baltimore Ravens was one of the more noteworthy dances of the season thus far. Noel, who found the end zone for the first time in his career in Houston's 44-10 win, busted out the Ray Lewis squirrel dance in Baltimore, much to the dismay of Ravens cornerback Jaire Alexander.

But with that celebration, Noel made it clear he meant no disrespect. It was all about paying homage to a legend and doing what Lewis did so often for his teammates in Baltimore... providing a spark and igniting the flame.

"Ray Lewis is the GOAT linebacker. There was no disrespect. Yeah, it's more of just paying homage to him. I mean, obviously it was in his stadium, so it was probably a little iffy."

Sure, maybe a little iffy, but as DeMeco Ryans put it, these guys are playing a game, so why not experience a little joy while you're at it?

"It's a fun game to play, as stressful as it may be, as hard as it may be, you got to be able to enjoy it as well. And I want to have a joyful team that enjoys those big moments and games."