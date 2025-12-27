DeMeco Ryans, CJ Stroud could make insane NFL history on Saturday afternoon

If you're a Houston Texans fan -- and if you're even a semi-regular reader here at Toro Times, I'd assume you are -- then you're well aware that this franchise is currently in the midst of a golden age of sorts. Two straight division titles, three consecutive 10 win seasons, and a collection of young talent (mostly on the defensive side of the ball) that would have about 80 percent of the league envious puts the Texans in a position that very few franchises are.

But even rarer and more impressive than Houston's present place in the NFL hierarchy is the place in history that CJ Stroud and DeMeco Ryans are threatening to enter. With a win on Saturday, or an Indianapolis Colts loss on Sunday, the Texans would make the Playoffs for the third consecutive year. Not only would this be the first time in franchise history that the Texans made three straight postseason appearances, it would put Stroud and Ryans in a club that only three other quarterback-coach duos reside in.

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston, with a postseason appearance this year, Ryans and Stroud would join Chuck Pagano and Andrew Luck (Indianapolis Colts), John Harbaugh and Joe Flacco (Baltimore Ravens) and Paul Brown and Otto Graham (Cleveland Browns) as the only head coach-quarterback duos to reach the postseason in each of their first three seasons together in the league.

This would be a remarkable accomplishment, especially considering how nobody expected the Texans to contend for a Playoff spot in their first season together in 2023. Even this year, the Texans faced an uphill battle to get to the point where they could control their own destiny to reach the postseason again.

Following an 0-3 start, history told us that Houston's postseason chances were slim, but since that disastrous start to the season, the Texans have won 10 of their last 12 games, surging into the Playoff picture behind the league's best defense and an offense that steadied itself in the middle of the season.

Now Stroud, a Southern California native, relishes the opportunity to punch their ticket to the Playoffs back in Los Angeles.

“What else could you ask for?” Stroud said this week. “It’s going to be a heck of a game. I know they’re motivated as well to win out. So are we. So, it’s another playoff game. It’s going to be a playoff atmosphere. I’m excited. This is what NFL football is about.”

Although a win over the Chargers wouldn't present Ryans with the same sort of storybook conclusion to the regular season as it does Stroud, the third year head coach is looking forward to the challenge as well.

“Right now, this is a playoff game versus the Chargers," Ryans said. "We know they have a lot to play for; we have a lot to play for. How else would you want it? It’s an exciting time.”

It's damn sure an exciting time to be a Texans fan.