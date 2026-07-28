DeMeco Ryans can solidify his place as the greatest head coach in Texans history

In the 25-year history of the Houston Texans, there have been a total of eight men who've taken on the mantle of head coach (including interim head coaches). The latest is former two-time Pro Bowl Texans linebacker --and former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator-- DeMeco Ryans. In chronological order, they are:

Dom Capers (2002-2005)

Gary Kubiak (2006-2013)

Wade Phillips (2013)

Bill O'Brien (2014-2020)

Romeo Crennel (2020)

David Culley (2021)

Lovie Smith (2022)

DeMeco Ryans (2023-present)

Being hired in the 2023 offseason, current head coach DeMeco Ryans has helped usher in a resurgence of sustained success in the city of Houston. Prior to his arrival, the Texans went on a disastrous three-year stretch from 2020-2023 where they combined to go 11-38-1. This included the firing, hiring and firing of three head coaches (O'Brien, Culley, Smith), and the trading away of a quarterback who many presumed would go on to be the undisputed best at the position in franchise history (Deshaun Watson).

Since then, Ryans had helped engineer one of the greatest franchise turnarounds in recent NFL history. In his three years at the helm, he's helped to oversee three consecutive playoff teams (franchise record), three consecutive double-digit win seasons (franchise record) and the development of one of the best defenses the league has seen in over a decade.

WIth all that said, Ryans is still missing one crucial ingredient that could solidify his place as the greatest head man in the history of the organization.

A Lombardi trophy in 2026 can solidify Ryans as the franchise's best head coach ever





As of today, Ryans holds a head coaching record of 32-19, which gives him the best winning percentage amongst head coaches on the aforementioned all-time list at .627. He also has a 3-3 postseason record, which ties him with Kubiak for the highest ever. Although, his three wins give him the most all-time for the team.

However, even with all this recent success for the organization, Ryans has yet to break through the wall of the AFC Divisional round. His 0-3 record in the Conference semi-finals has contributed to the abysmal all-time team record of 0-7 in the round. In 2026, Ryans has yet another opportunity to shatter the glass ceiling and solidify his place as the undisputed best at the position.

Literally, if he were to make it 1-7 in the Divisional round, Houston might lose its collective mind off that alone. But, if Ryans were to do the unthinkable and actually engineer a Super-winning campaign in the 25th anniversary season of the team, the city of Houston may consider renaming a small unincorporated city after him.

Ryans already has the statistical argument to back up being looked at as number one, but more postseason success will make it an unchallengeable fact.