CJ Stroud talks chemistry with the 'big kids' along the offensive line

In the post-game locker room after last Sunday's 26-15 win over the San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans handed CJ Stroud the game ball. The decision to give the game ball to Stroud was a relatively easy one. The third-quarterback completed over 75 percent of his passes, threw a pair of touchdowns, and had his first 300 yard game in over a calendar year.

As Stroud accepted the game ball though, he noted that he needed six more... one for each of the offensive linemen who played a key role in preventing Stroud from being sacked even one time on the afternoon, which all Texans fans know by this point is a rarity on par with seeing Bigfoot in person.

However, slowly but surely, this Texans offensive line is coming along, and CJ Stroud believes that part of that progression can be credited to the incredible chemistry that he and the group have developed since the start of the season.

Naturally, Stroud going out of his way to recognize his teammates both in the locker room and in press conferences goes a long way in building that chemistry. But even off the field and away from football activities, the tightness of this group is coming into focus, and it's undoubtedly a big reason why it's starting to feel like this oft-criticized unit may be turning a corner.

"Before I got to the league, I thought everybody in the NFL was super serious all the time. But really, we're big kids," Stroud responded when asked about how he and his offensive line have developed chemistry off the field. "We're playing a kid game, so we're all goofy. We all mess around, play around.

"And I think my chemistry with those guys, or my relationship with those guys, it's all different. Me and Tae (Aireontae Ersery) have a different relationship with me and Ed (Ingram), or me and Jake (Andrews), or me and Tytus (Howard), or Laken (Tomlinson), Blake (Fisher), or Juice (Scruggs). One thing that's common is that we're all goofy, we mess around, we crack jokes. It's like we're all brothers."

Texans offensive line faces tough test against Denver Broncos defense

If this is the analogy we want to role with, then it's clear that the big fellas along the offensive line is embracing the 'big brother' role, because even though Stroud classifies them as 'goofy' or 'big kids' they've begun playing with a 'bully' mentality, looking to batter and beat down any opposing defensive linemen who are in pursuit of 'little brother' CJ Stroud.

If the success of the Texans offensive line is sustainable, then Houston's offense can be in really good shape moving forward this season, but they'll be put to the test on Sunday against a Denver Broncos defense that leads the NFL in sacks.

While Stroud knows the Texans offense is in for a challenge, he also believes this group is capable of getting the job done yet again, in part because there are things that can be built into the game plan that can help out his big brothers up front.

"They're a really good D-Line," Stroud said before being asked what the Texans can do to counteract that devastating pash rush. "Play hard right back. Scheme, try to do some things to help our guys up front. I think it will be a good matchup."