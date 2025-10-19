CJ Stroud identifies 'the heartbeat and soul' of the Houston Texans

In the NFL, traditionally the mark of a great football team is one that can control the line of scrimmage both offensively and defensively. If you can win in the trenches, no matter what the rest of the supporting cast looks like, you give yourself a shot to be the best team on the field on any given Sunday.

While the Houston Texans defense has had no issues holding up their end of the bargain, on the opposite side of the ball it hasn't been the same story. Following a disappointing 2024 campaign that was largely attributed to some of the worst offensive line play in the league, the Texans approached the offseason with one primary goal in mind... by hook or by crook, improve this position group before the 2025 season began.

Houston's method of doing so came under fire. They traded Laremy Tunsil, who by both the eye test and the numbers was the Texans best offensive lineman last year. Rookie Aireontae Ersery is now occupying the left tackle spot, and the most notable addition elsewhere was Ed Ingram, a former 2nd round pick who fell out of favor with the Minnesota Vikings after only three seasons.

But surprisingly, this unproven hodge podge of big fellas has indeed taken a step in the right direction. After giving up the third-most sacks in the NFL in 2024, Houston has allowed just 12 sacks through the first five games of the season. Just as impressive, despite not having starting running back Joe Mixon at all this year, the Texans have been able to run the ball somewhat effectively thus far this season, ranking 16th in the league in rushing yards per game.

This effort prompted Texans quarterback CJ Stroud to make a bold claim about this group, which is still learning the ins and outs of playing together.

CJ Stroud gives Texans offensive line their flowers

Ahead of their Monday Night Football matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, CJ Stroud spoke about this much-maligned position group and handed out some praise that you wouldn't have been able to offer last year at this time.

"Without them, there's no me. Without them, there's no [Nico] Collins, there's no [Woody] Marks, there's no [Nick] Chubb, there's none of us," Stroud said, per Keith Cummings of Sports Illustrated. "They're the heartbeat and the soul of our team."

It's not just that the Texans offensive line is the heartbeat and the soul of the team... it's that this group has legitimately improved from one year to the next, and now there seems to be reason to believe with some of the young pieces already in place, over the next couple of years it could potentially develop into a true strength of the roster.