CJ Stroud can climb into third place in Texans record books on Sunday

CJ Stroud's time with the Houston Texans has been brief, but in a short amount of time -- 43 games to be precise -- the former 2nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft has already proven himself to be an iconic member of the franchise.

This is, at least in part, due to the fact that the Houston Texans franchise did not exist until 2002, but even still, Stroud has shown enough in his first two and a half seasons with the team to warrant discussion that he could, and likely will be, the greatest Texans quarterback ever when his career comes to an end.

Looking beyond his historic Rookie of the Year campaign and back-to-back seasons with both a division title AND a Playoff win, Stroud is already climbing the Houston Texans' all-time passing list, ranking 4th all-time in franchise history in both passing yards and touchdowns behind Matt Schaub, Deshaun Watson and David Carr.

With 58 career touchdowns in just 43 career games, Stroud is on pace to set the all-time touchdowns AND passing yardage records in roughly three years time, but with just two passing scores this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, Stroud will move ahead of Carr -- the first draft pick in franchise history -- on the Texans all-time passing touchdowns list.

The Raiders will arrive at NRG Stadium in Week 16 ranked 25th in points allowed per game and 31st in opposing quarterback completion percentage, and with the Texans offense putting forth one of its best efforts of the season in Week 15 against the Arizona Cardinals, the Raiders defense could be in for a similarly difficult outing on Sunday afternoon.

If Stroud connects with Nico Collins for just one score on Sunday, Collins will move out of a tie with Kevin Walter and Will Fuller for the 4th-most receiving touchdowns in franchise history as well. And if Stroud and Collins have it their way, they'll continue breaking franchise records side-by-side for years to come.

"I'm just super proud of Nico. That's my brother, man," Stroud said after Collins reached the 1,000 yard mark for the 3rd straight season. "I think he's one of the best in the league, and he's that proven every year."

“When 7 on, he on, and you see it,” Collins told reporters. “I feel like, when he gets hot, he’s probably the best – he is the best quarterback. Dude’s special in all levels, and I’m glad he’s here. I’m glad he’s a Texan, for sure.”