Celebrating 25 years of Texans history: Remembering impact players

Today, the Houston Texans debuted a slick new patch to celebrate the franchise’s 25th season of play since returning to the NFL back in 2002. It's a time of joyful reflection, as the city of Houston has collectively fought to reclaim its sports identity after the loss of the Houston OIlers after 1996.

In the years following the Texans’ emergence, the city has seen historical wins, the first playoff berth in team history, and a litany of other franchise-defining moments. It also brings to mind the number of influential players that helped to build the foundation of what the Texans are today.





With that said, to further commemorate the 25th anniversary of the team, here is a list of 25 of the most impactful players in team history! They will be categorized by specific contributions to the team.



(Also, a huge shoutout and honorable mention for the original Texans quarterback in David Carr. Although his time was defined by unfortunate circumstances, he still made his impact on the franchise by steering the ship for its first few years, and helping deliver the first win in franchise history against the Dallas Cowboys.)

The “Mount Rushmore” of Texans (The G.O.A.T.s)

J.J. Watt (DE): Universally recognized as the greatest player in franchise history. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year, five-time First-Team All-Pro, 2014 NFL MVP Runner-Up and the only player in NFL history with two 20+ sack seasons. Andre Johnson (WR): The franchise’s first superstar-level talent. The greatest wide receiver in franchise history, and the team’s first NFL Hall of Famer. Arian Foster (RB): The greatest running back in franchise history. Rushed for 1,200 or more yards in four of his seven total seasons in Houston, the NFL’s leading rusher in 2010. Plus, one of the smoothest runners you’ll ever see. Matt Schaub (QB): Statistically, the greatest quarterback in franchise history, and the starting signal caller when the team first broke through into the AFC playoff picture in 2011.

Offensive legends/ Impact Players

DeAndre Hopkins (WR): Known for his elite hands and “quarterback proof” production, I tab Hopkins as the second-best receiver in franchise history. Duane Brown (LT): The greatest left tackle in franchise history. The stalwart was a rock on the left side of the offensive formation, racking up four Pro-Bowls and two All-Pro selections while in Houston (Second-Team in 2011, First-Team in 2012). Owen Daniels (TE): Regarded as the greatest tight end in franchise history. Made famous by being one of Schaub's favorite security blankets, he currently owns all significant records at the position for the club. Chris Myers (C): The greatest center in franchise history. Regarded as an “Iron Man” due to his impeccable attendance record during some of the earlier “peak years” of the team. Nico Collins (WR): A big-play threat that was finally unlocked with the drafting of quarterback C.J. Stroud in 2023. Since then, he’s become only the third receiver in franchise history to put up three-consecutive seasons of 1,000 or more yards. He's also a two-time Pro-Bowler. Laremy Tunsil (LT): Traded to the Texans in 2019, Tunsil went on to accumulate five Pro-Bowl selections while protecting the blindside for both Deshaun Watson and Stroud. His accolades alone make him one of the greatest offensive linemen in franchise history. C.J. Stroud (QB): Stroud had a historic debut in 2023, passing for over 4,000 yards and 20 touchdowns, and securing the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. Since then, he’s led the team to three-consecutive AFC playoffs berths, including back-to-back AFC South titles. His play helped transform the Texans from the cellar of a rebuild to a perennial AFC playoff threat. Deshaun Watson (QB): Being drafted in 2017, Watson’s electric rookie season included prolific duels with Tom Brady and Russell Wilson (ended early due to torn ACL). From there, he led the team to back-to-back AFC South titles from 2018-2019, and then led the league in passing in 2020. Domanick Williams (RB): Formerly known as Domanick Davis, Williams was the first 1,000-yard rusher in franchise history. He put up two-consecutive 1,000-yard seasons from 2003-2004. He was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2003.

Defensive Stalwarts

DeMeco Ryans (LB): Affectionately known as “Cap” during his years as a team, he was one of the best linebackers in the NFL, as evidenced by him winning Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2006. He’s the current head coach of the team. Brian Cushing (LB): The Texans’ all-time leading tackler and owner of one of the most intense Texans clips of all time. Mario Williams (DE): The #1 overall pick in 2006, Williams went on to secure a Second-Team All-Pro selection in 2007, and two consecutive Pro-Bowl nods from 2008-2009. Jonathan Joseph (CB): Regarded as the greatest free agent signing in franchise history (2011), Joseph patrolled the secondary for almost a decade, ending his tenure in Houston as the all-time leader in interceptions and passes defended. He also landed a Second-Team All-Pro selection in 2011, as well as two Pro-Bowls from 2011-2012. Kareem Jackson (CB/S): A 2010 first-round pick, Jackson was one of the most impactful defensive backs in franchise history. He was known for his longevity and versatility. Will Anderson Jr. (DE): Being drafted third-overall in 2023, Anderson has terrorized offensive gameplans since his debut. His elite game-wrecking ability has led him to an NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award, two Pro-Bowls, one First-Team All-Pro and an NFL Defensive Player of the Year Runner-Up finish. Derek Stingley Jr. (CB): The former LSU Tiger is currently the most accomplished cornerback in franchise history. So far, he’s earned two First-Team All-Pro nods, two Pro-Bowls and is on his way to eclipsing Johnathan Joseph for most interceptions in franchise history. Whitney Mercilus (LB/DE): Mercilus was one of the most impactful linebackers in franchise history, securing a Second-Team All-Pro nod in 2016 and finishing his tenure ranking near the top of several defensive categories.

Special Teams Warriors/ Other notables

Jon Weeks (LS): The legendary long snapper finished as all-time franchise leader in games played for the team (over 200), and personified consistency. Vonta Leach (FB): The lead-blocker for Arian Foster in 2010, Leach is known as the greatest fullback in team history. Ka’imi Fairbairn (K): The franchise’s all-time leading scorer, and one of the clutchest kickers in the NFL today. Shane Lechler (P): Regarded as one of the greatest punters in NFL history, Lechler is a strong candidate for the NFL Hall of Fame, holding the highest career punting average in league history at 47.6 yards. He spent his final five seasons in Houston, bombing punts at NRG Stadium.

Do you agree with this list? What other notable Texans player do you think was missed on this list?