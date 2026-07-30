Buccaneers-Baker Mayfield rift shows a stark contrast with Texans and C.J. Stroud

Today, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield let it be known publicly that there's a level of "disrespect" that he's felt in the midst of his contract negotiations with his team this offseason.

"I've been pretty up front and honest about my feelings about Tampa, it being home for our family. We're raising kids here. We love it here," began a passionately reflective Mayfield while speaking to the media. He went on to articulate his thought process on his ongoing contract dispute by saying,

"I wanted a deal done. And, set the deadline and told them [Buccaneers] it was going to be 'all ball' after that, and I did mean that. And, I don't know if they thought I was just going to take some of the offers that they gave. But, I'm at the point of my career, and understanding what I've brought to this franchise -- one, I'm very very thankful for the chance they gave me, don't get me wrong on that -- but, I also really know what I've brought to this franchise leadership wise, and even play wise."

The next part of his comments were even more pointed than these, being aimed squarely at the organization for what Mayfield has received as a slate on his recent contributions to the overall direction of the team. And therein lies where the line of delineation begins between his handling of a contract controversy versus that of what Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has presented openly as he awaits his new deal with his franchise.

C.J. Stroud and Baker Mayfield's contract disputes have been managed vastly differently.

Mayfeild really dug into the Buccaneers with his next set of words by saying,

"It's been some of the best years of my career, and I think it's only going to trend upwards. Just being comfortable in feeling that. So, disappointing in that regard to feel disrespected a little bit. That's really the disappointing part, to feel undervalued after thinking you've earned it.

After a resurgent three-year stretch in Tampa Bay where Mayfield has accounted for 12,237 passing yards (third-best in the NFL over that span), 95 passing touchdowns, 37 interceptions, an average passer rating of 97.3, a 27-24 team record and almost three consecutive NFC playoff berths, it makes all the sense in the world for Mayfield to believe that a more concrete commitment from the Buccaneers should've already manifested by now. There's a very likely chance that -- in his mind at least -- things should've never gone this far to begin with.

Mayfield has had a "walk-on" mentality since fighting for his collegiate spots at both Texas Tech and the University of Oklahoma, making history as the first walk-on Freshman to start a season opener in FBS history. Since then, you can argue that his whole career has been one big tryout after another, with Mayfield having to prove himself at three different stops before finally landing with head coach Todd Bowles in Tampa, Florida.

He seemingly finally found his NFL home after such a turbulent start to the career of a player who went first-overall in their respective draft class (2018). Unfortunately, he's at a similar crossroads as before, at least according to what his own competitive mentality may tell him. Now, it's him dealing with the perceived message of, "you're not worth the investment" as he heads into what's now a "prove it" year for the ninth-year player.

Juxtapose that to the proceedings happening between C.J. Stroud and the Texans, and it feels like comparing the Boston Tea Party to narratively-influenced pillow fight.

Sure, while both quarterbacks are currently without contracts from their respective franchises, Stroud and the Texans have had a far more mutually empowering pathway to a possible deal before the season starts.

Aside from Stroud saying that he's "held up his end of the bargain," everything from his side has been cordial, succinct, football-focused and respectful of the process as it's played out. On Houston's side, all they've done is shower the former Ohio State Buckeye with compliments and admiration with a unified message of, "he's our guy".

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter even continued his public confidence in the progress of the negotiations, saying on the Pat McAfee show this week that Houston is confidently behind Stroud as their long-term answer at the position.

The Texans seem to be fully behind C.J. Stroud as their franchise quarterback

Then, general manager Nick Caserio even made it a point to mention in his Wednesday press conference that conversations between the two sides have been "positive," and that there's certainly a level of effort to have an agreement done before the regular season begins in less than seven weeks.

While the rift continues to develop between Mayfield and the Buccaneers, it seems like Stroud and his team are in a highly productive place in their relationship. Hopefully, a resolution presents itself soon.