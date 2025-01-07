3 burning questions we have about the Houston Texans before the Wild Card round

The Houston Texans are in the playoffs for the second straight season. They’ll be playing the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday at 4:30 PM EST.

There are some concerns and questions surrounding this year's playoff team. However, they match up well against the Chargers, who haven’t made the playoffs since 2022.

The Texans came into this season as the Super Bowl favorites, and despite multiple devastating injuries, they’re still right there in contention. The fanbase, along with the national media still have questions about this roster, and if their season-ending injuries will hinder their Super Bowl run. Now, let’s take a look at three burning questions we have before the Wild Card round.

Can the passing game survive with only Nico Collins?

The Texans came into this season with Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell paired with Nico Collins. Now, it’s just Nico Collins, and the passing attack has been lacking in the second half of the season.

Statistically, C.J. Stroud has played worse this season, mostly due to a lack of weapons surrounding him now. He’s totaled 3,727 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions with a 63.2 completion percentage.

The Chargers passing defense ranks seventh in the league, according to Fox Sports . Only three playoff teams are ahead of Los Angeles in that category. The Houston Texans, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Commanders. Stroud could have a difficult time finding his receivers, which include John Metchie III and Xavier Hutchinson.

How will a depleted secondary hold up against some of the league's top receivers?

The Texans are facing Ladd McConkey this week when they’re without Jimmie Ward and Jalen Pitre, both of whom split time at Nickel corner this season. Insert Myles Bryant, who before this season, made 17 career starts.

Bryant doesn’t have much experience, and this week he’ll be going against rookie phenom Ladd McConkey, who’s totaled 1,149 yards and seven on 82 receptions. Going forward, if the Texans make it to the Divisional Round, the rest of the AFC’s wide receivers are a serious threat. From Buffalo, to Kansas CIty, and Baltimore, all three teams could give a hurting secondary nightmares.

How can the offensive line hold up?

The Texans have gone through countless offensive line changes this season. From injuries to players underperforming, the Texans have gone through just about every variation they can with this unit, which has led to Stroud being sacked 52 times this season.

That’s a drastic difference from the 38 sacks he took in 2023, and it won’t get much easier for him, or the offensive line in the playoffs. This week, they’ll face Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa, who have combined for 11 sacks and 28 hits on the quarterback. Both tackles will have their hands full against those two stars off the edge.