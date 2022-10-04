Dameon Pierce excels in Week 4 Houston Texans rookie report
The week’s Houston Texans rookie report takes a look at Week 4 where the Texans faced the Los Angeles Chargers at NRG Stadium. Houston lost their third consecutive game, this one to Los Angeles by a 34-24 score, as they are the lone team in the NFL left without a win in 2022.
The rookies for Houston were coming off a strong Week 3 performance against the Chicago Bears, but the Chargers were a tougher opponent and it showed in the final score as Houston lost by 10 points, though they trailed for most of the game.
Here is a look at the Texans rookies and how they performed in Week 4, especially the play of running back Dameon Pierce.
Houston Texans rookies had positive moments Week 4 vs. Chargers
Dameon Pierce
Well, there were a few bright spots for the Texans this week, but one we can all get excited about is rookie running back Dameon Pierce. The Texans’ offense looked similar to last week and the week before. They keep saying they are a run-first team, but they continue not to run the ball enough.
Pierce received only 14 carries, but he made the most of each and had an incredible 75-yard run to the end zone for a score. Pierce averaged 9.4 yards a carry and dominated the run game. His vision, strength, and willingness to not go down after contact is special.
The rookie Pierce is the only bright light on the Texans’ offense, as his potential will go as far as the Texans will let it. Hopefully, they run him more against the division rival Jacksonville Jaguars this coming Sunday and earn the first win for the Texans this season.