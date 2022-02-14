5 lessons Texans can learn from Super Bowl champion Rams
2. Find a great wide receiver … later in the draft
The Houston Texans need to be like the Los Angeles Rams and find wide receivers in the later rounds of the draft, like they did with Cooper Kupp. Kupp was a third-round pick in 2017 and since then has built a solid career, but this season he went on a whole new level with Matthew Stafford as his starting quarterback (see, having the right QB does make a difference).
Kupp gained the “triple crown” for wide receivers this season, and he was also the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player, so having some good scouts to find the right players does help when rebuilding a franchise.
If the Texans don’t want to use one of their top two picks in the ’22 NFL Draft on a wide receiver, as they have other spots where help is needed as well on both the offense and defense, there could be a “diamond in the rough” waiting for them with one of their two third-round picks which are the No. 68 and No. 80 selections overall.
When it comes to the Texans, it isn’t about making a splash in the mid-to-late rounds of the draft, or even with their first two picks in the first and second round, what the Texans need to gain from this lesson by the Rams is to find the right players, and build them up through the draft. Maybe the Texans are doing that now with ’21 third-round picks quarterback Davis Mills and wide receiver Nico Collins, but that trend needs to continue so the younger players can work with some incoming free agent additions to improve the overall product of Texans football.