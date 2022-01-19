Houston Texans’ Deshaun Watson stance could cost them Brian Flores
If the Houston Texans are dead set on trading Deshaun Watson, they could lose out on Brian Flores.
It’s no secret that Brian Flores is one of the biggest indicators of where Deshaun Watson will wind up. Wherever Flores accepts his next head coaching job could be where Watson gets traded. But that’s the catch, and FanSided’s own Matt Lombardo had more about this dimension in the Watson-Flores saga:
From Lombardo’s latest column:
"“However, according to sources, the organization is expected to stipulate to Flores that Deshaun Watson be traded. Therefore, Flores, who has eyed Watson since last season with the Miami Dolphins, would be forfeiting the opportunity to potentially work alongside his coveted quarterback if he takes the Texans job.”"
This takes the negotiations between Flores and the Houston Texans to the next level. To what extent will Flores go to secure Watson in Houston if he’s offered the job? Would that require him to take over GM duties in terms of trades from Nick Caserio?
There were also rumors that this Watson-Flores combo could wind up as New York Giants, but nothing too concrete has emerged for any confidence to believe that this could actually happen.
The Houston Texans must keep Watson if Flores is hired
The last thing Texans fans want is the anger from their (potentially former) franchise quarterback to be transferred to their new head coach. Caserio must ensure that he won’t trade Watson if he wants Flores to run this ship.
It wouldn’t necessarily stunt the growth of Davis Mills, but it could allow him to learn more and be more pro-ready whenever Watson’s time is done in Houston. Of course, keeping Watson also affects what the Texans do with the third overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft- just about every position minus the core special teamers could use improvement.
It would be interesting to see how the Giants could fit that into their cap space, given that they are currently about 6M over the limit right now, according to Spotrac.
Anything can happen in the NFL, and the Flores situation will be monitored heavily by Texans fans.