Texans game Today: Texans vs Titans, odds, O/U, MoneyLine, more
Injury report for Houston Texans vs. Tenessee Titans Week 18
The following players for Houston have been ruled out for today’s game against Tenessee:
Deshaun Watson (no surprise here).
Justin Reid
The rest of the list of players who may not play can be seen here.
Houston Texans vs. Tenessee Titans and Betting Pick Week 18:
WynnBET’s Week 18 NFL odds have the Texans as the 10-point underdog for the spread at -105 odds for Houston and -115 for Tennessee. This is down from the opening line, as the Titans opened as 15 point favorites.
The Over/Under is set at 43 points, with the over and under both getting -110 odds.
The Money Line has the Titans at -500 and the Texans at +375
Game prediction: It really depends on if Derrick Henry plays. If he does, then this game will not be close. However, if it’s the unknowns of the world running the ball for Tenessee, then Houston has a chance to play a closer game.
It’s a one-score game that makes Titans fans sweat to the very end.
Final score: Tenessee 25, Houston 17
What Channel is Houston’s Game On Week 18?
The game will be broadcast on CBS.
Houston at Tenessee Live Stream
Houston’s game can be streamed live on Fubo TV.
FuboTV is a great way to stream the game, and with a 7-day free trial is easy for Texans fans to watch their team on the road. Additionally, those who are in the Texans market can download the Houston Texans app and watch the game on the mobile device of their choice.
Radio and other live stream options can be seen by clicking here.
Houston’s Next Game and Schedule- none
You’ve made it this far! Congratulations. No more games after this, so live up the Texans one more time this season!