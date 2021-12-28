4 trade-down options for the Houston Texans in the 2022 NFL Draft
The second Houston Texans trade partner: The Arizona Cardinals
This may be a surprise addition, but anyone who has watched the Arizona Cardinals choke away the first seed in the NFC playoffs to what will most likely be only a wildcard appearance knows that the Cardinals need help badly. The offensive line for Arizona hasn’t been the greatest, and Rodney Hudson won’t play forever.
The Cardinals could use an offensive lineman or even another cornerback. Picking Zaven Collins last year made no sense after taking a linebacker the previous year (Isaiah Simmons of Clemson).
Whoever the Cardinals target, it could be the final first-round choice of Steve Keim, who hasn’t done well with first-round choices. Byron Murphy has struggled too, and it’s so bad that they had to sign Bashaud Breeland, who seemingly wants to fight everyone in the media.
Arizona may make the drastic jump up into the top five in order to keep its championship window open while Kyler Murray is still on his rookie deal. But, of course, the Houston Texans would take that trade and the compensation that would come with such a dramatic move.