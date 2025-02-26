Texans Target a Longhorn Star at the 2025 Combine—Who’s on Their Radar?

The Houston Texans are actively scouting talent at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, and one name generating buzz is Texas Longhorns defensive tackle Alfred Collins.



On Wednesday, Collins confirmed he met with the Texans, signaling their interest in bolstering their defensive line.

With the team aiming to build on consecutive AFC South titles, this meeting could hint at Houston’s draft strategy as they look to address key roster needs.

Texas DT Alfred Collins said he met with the Houston Texans. He said he wants to prove he’s the best defensive tackle in the nation. pic.twitter.com/qUmZgvfT4v — Cody Stoots (@Cody_Stoots) February 26, 2025

Collins, a 6-foot-5, 320-pound senior, emerged as a dominant force in 2024, starting all 16 games for a Texas defense that ranked among the nation’s elite.

After playing behind NFL draftees Byron Murphy II and T’Vondre Sweat, he seized his opportunity, tallying 55 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, and a sack during his senior campaign. His size, athleticism, and ability to clog running lanes make him a compelling prospect—attributes that align with Houston’s need for a stout interior presence.

Collins emphasized his ambition at the Combine, stating he wants to prove he’s the best defensive tackle in the nation.

For the Texans, the defensive tackle position is a priority. While their defense performed admirably in 2024, including a gritty playoff effort against Kansas City, depth and impact up front remain concerns.

Current starter Foley Fatukasi is a free agent, and Houston could view Collins as a long-term solution to anchor their line alongside rising stars like Will Anderson Jr.

Multiple teams, including the Packers, Steelers, and Cowboys, have also met with Collins, suggesting he’s a coveted Day 2 prospect. For Houston, landing him could fortify their front, providing the physicality needed to elevate their playoff ceiling.

As the Combine progresses, the Texans’ interest in Collins underscores their intent to build a championship-caliber defense.