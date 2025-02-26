Texans morning huddle: Could Houston make a move for a veteran wideout?

The Houston Texans are at a crossroads as the 2025 offseason kicks into high gear, with the NFL Combine unfolding this week in Indianapolis.

Fresh off back-to-back AFC South titles, the team’s 10-7 record and Divisional Round exit in 2024 exposed both promise and gaps—most notably an offense that struggled to protect C.J. Stroud (54 sacks allowed) and a secondary needing depth beyond Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter.

On Tuesday, head coach DeMeco Ryans and GM Nick Caserio took the Combine stage, hinting at bold moves to push a roster teetering on contention’s edge. Could a blockbuster trade be in the works? Whispers of Houston leaping from No. 25 into the top 10 have fans dreaming big.

That buzz is palpable on X, where Texans faithful are clamoring for a splash after years of steady progress. Trading up could snag a game-changer like Missouri’s Luther Burden III to replace Stefon Diggs or a top-tier lineman to fix a leaky front (319.7 yards per game in 2024).

With the Combine’s defensive back drills set for February 28 and Caserio’s history of crafty deals, this week could define Houston’s offseason. Here’s what’s making headlines today:

Houston Texans Connected to Massive Trade With Raiders

— Matthew Schmidt, Houston Texans on SI

"Meyers would actually represent a very affordable target for the Texans. Houston currently has $4.9 million in cap space, but it could certainly open up some more room with roster cuts and contract restructures."

Our own Bryce Martino suggested trading for Jakobi Meyers and Matthew Schmidt seems to approve.

4 key Texans notes from Indianapolis | Combine Chatter — Drew Dougherty, HoustonTexans.com

"Getting better protection for C.J. is definitely a main point of emphasis for us," Ryans said. "We know when C.J. is protected, he has a clean pocket, he's a pretty good quarterback. I constantly show guys clips in our meeting after a game of plays when we protect well and we should we have a good pocket, I'll show guys explosives, show outstanding throws that C.J. is able to make in the middle of the field, along the sideline. He's capable of making any throw on the football field, but it's just a matter of protecting him and giving him that comfort when he's in the pocket. When we do that, we can move the ball, we can make plays."

This one feels like it didn't need to be said — but it's still nice to see DeMeco Ryans put such an emphasis on fixing the offensive line. C.J. Stroud struggled to get anything done thanks to the pressure he was under all year.

RELATED: 3 offensive linemen Houston should lock in on at the 2025 Combine

Ryans knows they have to ensure that doesn't happen again in 2025, or it will be another long season.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Texans Target Slot Receiver to Boost Offense — Cole Thompson, Texans Wire

"Houston must prioritize its offensive line woes before going after a receiver, but if free agency to help the franchise shore up its pass protection, Burden as a consolation prize for Diggs’ departure would be hard to complain over."

Mike Jones of The Athletic selected Luther Burden for Houston in his latest mock draft. Thompson breaks down the fit and believes it could work.

Texans focused on beefing up offensive line in 2025 NFL mock draft roundup — Toro Times

Leigh Oleszczak looked around the web and found that most pundits still see the Texans focusing on the offensive line in the 2025 NFL Draft.