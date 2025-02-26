Texans 2025 NFL Combine meeting tracker: Who is Houston interested in?

As the Houston Texans gear up for the 2025 NFL Draft, the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis offers a critical opportunity to evaluate talent and address roster needs.

With the event underway as of Wednesday, the Texans' front office, led by general manager Nick Caserio and head coach DeMeco Ryans, is actively meeting with prospects to bolster a team that has shown promise but faces challenges heading into the offseason.

Coming off a season where quarterback C.J. Stroud was sacked 52 times—second-most in the league—improving the offensive line is a top priority. Additionally, with Stefon Diggs and Robert Woods approaching free agency and Tank Dell’s recovery timeline uncertain, the wide receiver position demands attention. Defensively, reinforcing the trenches, particularly at defensive tackle, could elevate an already stout unit.

The Combine, running through March 2, provides a platform for Houston to scout over 300 invited prospects through interviews, workouts, and medical evaluations. Ryans has emphasized the value of face-to-face meetings, seeking players with passion and energy to fit the Texans’ culture.

Meanwhile, Caserio’s track record suggests a focus on high-pedigree athletes from top programs, especially in the first round, where Houston holds the 25th pick. With six draft selections, including a fifth-rounder from the Diggs trade, the Texans have flexibility to address multiple needs or maneuver for additional assets.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of prospects Houston has reportedly met with at the 2025 Combine, based on early reports and team priorities. These meetings—some formal, others informal—offer insight into the Texans’ draft strategy as they aim to support Stroud and build a contender. From offensive linemen to dynamic pass-catchers and disruptive defenders, here’s who’s on their radar.

List of prospects who have met with the Houston Texans at NFL Combine

The 2025 NFL Combine runs through Sunday, March 2. The 2025 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 24, and runs through Saturday, April 26.