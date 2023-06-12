Texans newest Ring of Honor inductee and 5 greatest moments in his illustrious career
J.J. Watt's off-the-field contributions for the Houston Texans set the standard
In 2017, Watt played in only five games. He did not record a single sack that season; however, he did not let that stop him from impacting the NFL, the Texans, and the people all around him. The NFL would recognize Watt’s contributions by selecting him as the NFL’s Waller Payton Man of the Year.
This award is one of the highest and most respected honors an NFL player can receive, even greater than all the Defensive Player of the Year awards or league MVP awards.
During this time, Houston was a victim of a massive hurricane, Hurricane Harvey. Watt used his time away from the football field to raise an incredible $40 million over 19 days to aid in relief efforts. He also donated $100,000 of his money during this time. Additionally, he partnered with Habitat for Humanity to help rebuild home lost.
Watt has done so much for so many people and impacted countless lives of those around him, not just in 2017 but throughout the years. Watt has shown and provided support to numerous organizations and even in retirement, I have no doubt he’ll continue this legacy.
Watt will be eligible for the NFL Hall of Fame in 2027 and should be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.