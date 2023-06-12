Texans newest Ring of Honor inductee and 5 greatest moments in his illustrious career
J.J. Watt was a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year
Watt had an incredible stretch from 2012 – 2015, winning the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in three of those four seasons. He won the award in 2012, 2014, and again in 2015. He was also voted to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro teams all four of those seasons.
Only two other players in NFL history have won the DPoY award three times. Watt joined all-time greats Lawrence Taylor and Aaron Donald as the only three to earn this honor.
It was Watt’s 2012 season that really stands out among those four years. He recorded an incredible 20.5 sacks and had 81 total tackles. He also added 43 quarterback hits and a league-leading 39 tackles for a loss. The sack total was also tops in the league.
During this four-year stretch, Watt totaled 69 sacks and 119 tackles behind the line of scrimmage. He also added another 190 quarterback hits. You could argue the four years may well be one of, if not the most dominant stretch from a defensive player in NFL history.
We may never see another defensive performance like this again and just another reason that Watt should be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.