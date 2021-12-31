Fansided
Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans looking for rare win over San Francisco 49ers in Week 17

Stephen Forsha
Houston Texans draft prospect: Mississippi State’s Charles Cross

Aarron Van Buren
Andre Johnson becomes a finalist for the Hall of Fame

Aarron Van Buren
Houston Texans draft prospect: Alabama OL Evan Neal

Aarron Van Buren
Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Poll: Houston Texans fans want to face Trey Lance on Sunday

Aarron Van Buren
Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans: Nico Collins quitely catching up on first-round rookie in receiving yards

Aarron Van Buren
Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Is Davis Mills the steal of the 2021 NFL Draft?

Aarron Van Buren
Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans vs Los Angeles Chargers: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly

Mitch Hill
(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Houston Texans will compete against a familiar face this weekend

Aarron Van Buren
Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans: Davis Mills might be ‘the guy’ after all

Stephen Forsha
Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

4 trade-down options for the Houston Texans in the 2022 NFL Draft

Aarron Van Buren
Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans could face Trey Lance on Sunday, not Jimmy Garoppolo

Aarron Van Buren
Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans can make San Francisco 49ers sweat their playoff chances

Aarron Van Buren
Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

4 Houston Texans bold predictions vs. San Francisco 49ers

Aarron Van Buren
Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans’ Rex Burkhead nominated for FedEx Ground player of the week

Aarron Van Buren
Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Texans game Sunday: Texans at 49ers, odds, O/U, MoneyLine, more

Aarron Van Buren
Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans: Rex Burkhead has career day vs. Chargers

Stephen Forsha
Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Key numbers in the Houston Texans win over the Chargers

Aarron Van Buren
Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans shock Chargers, pick up fourth win on the year

Aarron Van Buren
(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Texans game Today: Texans vs. Chargers, odds, O/U, MoneyLine, more

Aarron Van Buren
(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Should the Houston Texans trade for Kirk Cousins?

Aarron Van Buren
Cardinals Practice

Who should the Houston Texans interview if David Culley is fired?

Aarron Van Buren
Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Repeating the case for the Houston Texans to draft Kenneth Walker III

Aarron Van Buren
Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans have zero Pro Bowl selections, but what about Brandin Cooks?

Stephen Forsha
Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans rumors: Texans may delay firing David Culley

Aarron Van Buren
[Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]Jki 121921 Bsjagsvstexans 22

Houston Texans top wide receiver is headed to the COVID-19 list

Aarron Van Buren
[Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]Jki 121921 Jagstexans 26

Houston Texans: 4 Bold predictions vs L.A. Chargers

Aarron Van Buren
[Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]Jki 121921 Bsjagsvstexans 9

Houston Texans CB Tremon Smith earns NFL weekly award

Aarron Van Buren
