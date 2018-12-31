Toro Times
Fansided

Year: 2018

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 09: Andrew Luck #12 of the Indianapolis Colts throws the ball pressured by J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans in the third quarter at NRG Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Texans vs. Colts: Wild Card Playoffs TV schedule, radio, live stream, where to watch

Stephen Forsha
|

Houston Texans Roundup: We’re talking playoffs

Stephen Forsha
|

Houston Texans: DeAndre Hopkins ties Andre Johnson for single-season reception mark

Stephen Forsha
|

Houston Texans are AFC South champions; defeat Jaguars

Stephen Forsha
|
PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 23: Cornerback Johnathan Joseph #24 of the Houston Texans breaks up a pass against wide receiver Alshon Jeffery #17 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 23, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Houston Texans: Keke Coutee, Johnathan Joseph will be missed in lineup for Week 17

Stephen Forsha
|

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 15: Wide receiver DeAndre Carter #14 of the Houston Texans is tackled by running back Trenton Cannon #40 of the New York Jets during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium on December 15, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Houston Texans Roundup: Everything comes down to Week 17

Stephen Forsha
|

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 23: Vyncint Smith #17 of the Houston Texans celebrates his touchdown catch with Deshaun Watson #4 and Jordan Thomas #83 in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 23, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Texans 32-30. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

3 factors to watch against the Jacksonville Jaguars

Jair Lopez
|

JACKSONVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 21: Telvin Smith #50 of the Jacksonville Jaguars attempts to tackle Lamar Miller #26 of the Houston Texans during the game at TIAA Bank Field on October 21, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Houston Texans Week 17 injury report

Jair Lopez
|
HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 02: Lamar Miller #26 of the Houston Texans rushes the ball defended by Emmanuel Ogbah #90 of the Cleveland Browns in the first quarter at NRG Stadium on December 2, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Houston Texans Daily Roundup: Lamar Miller, running backs key for Week 17

Stephen Forsha
|
DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 4: Defensive end Christian Covington #95, wide receiver Sammie Coates #18, and linebacker Josh Keyes #49 of the Houston Texans run onto the field to celebrate a 19-17 win over the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 4, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Houston Texans re-sign Josh Keyes to the 53 man roster

Jair Lopez
|
Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Houston Texans make moves on active and practice squad

Jair Lopez
|

JACKSONVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 21: Blake Bortles #5 of the Jacksonville Jaguars attempts a pass against Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Houston Texans during the game at TIAA Bank Field on October 21, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Houston Texans to face Blake Bortles in Week 17

Stephen Forsha
|

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 23: Defensive end Chris Long #56 of the Philadelphia Eagles forces a fumble on quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 23, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Houston Texans: Martinas Rankin changing positions

Jair Lopez
|

Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Analyzing Houston Texans’ pass rusher’s performance in 2018

Jair Lopez
|
PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 23: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans reacts against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half at Lincoln Financial Field on December 23, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Houston Texans Daily Roundup: 4 days away from possible AFC South championship

Stephen Forsha
|
SAN DIEGO, CA - NOVEMBER 13: Jay Ajayi #23 of the Miami Dolphins avoids the tackle of Chris Landrum #46 of the San Diego Chargers during the second half of a game at Qualcomm Stadium on November 13, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Houston Texans made couple of practice squad moves

Jair Lopez
|
PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 23: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans celebrates his touchdown with teammate wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins #10 against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 23, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Houston Texans Week 17 favorites vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Stephen Forsha
|

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 23: Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas #87 of the Houston Texans is carted off after an injury reportedly diagnosed as a torn achilles during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 23, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Houston Texans have several roster decisions ahead

Jair Lopez
|

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 23: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans runs for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 23, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Houston Texans Daily Roundup: Business to take care of in Week 17

Stephen Forsha
|

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 23: Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas #87 of the Houston Texans makes a catch against free safety Avonte Maddox #29 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 23, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Houston Texans: Outlook on Demaryius Thomas Achilles’ injury

Jair Lopez
|
PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 23: Free safety Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Houston Texans celebrates an interception by inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney #55 (not pictured) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 23, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Houston Texans clinch an AFC Playoff berth

Stephen Forsha
|
PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 23: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans walks off the field after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 23, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Texans 32-30. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Rapid Reaction: Houston Texans have unlucky Week 16, lose to Eagles

Stephen Forsha
|
HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 02: J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans is introduced to the crowd before playing the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium on December 2, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Houston Texans: Looking for 1st win ever against Philadelphia Eagles

Stephen Forsha
|

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 15: Running back Lamar Miller #26 of the Houston Texans runs the ball against the New York Jets in the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on December 15, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Houston Texans: Several players ruled out Week 16

Jair Lopez
|

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 15: Wide receiver DeAndre Carter #14 of the Houston Texans runs the ball against cornerback Morris Claiborne #21 of the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium on December 15, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Houston Texans won 29-22. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Houston Texans Daily Roundup: Time to clinch the AFC South

Stephen Forsha
|

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 15: Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Houston Texans is tackled by cornerback Morris Claiborne #21 of the New York Jets during the second half at MetLife Stadium on December 15, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Houston Texans won 29-22. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Takeaways from Houston Texans Week 16 injury report

Jair Lopez
|
HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 09: Adam Vinatieri #4 of the Indianapolis Colts kicks a field goal to end the first half defended by J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Houston Texans: Aaron Colvin working his way back on defense

Jair Lopez
|
HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 15: D'Onta Foreman #27 of the Houston Texans is forced out of bounds in the second quarter by Jabrill Peppers #22 of the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium on October 15, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Houston Texans Daily Roundup: D’onta Foreman and running back depth

Stephen Forsha
|
Next